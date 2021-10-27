Revealed: Plans unveiled for scores of homes on site of Treetops Hotel

Developers have unveiled plans to build scores of new homes on the site of the demolished Hilton Treetops hotel in Aberdeen.

Documents lodged with the council detail the layout of the 89 new properties proposed for space once occupied by the Springfield Road landmark.

The Hilton hotel had been at the spot for more than 55 years when it abruptly closed last February.

By the end of 2020, it had been demolished as owners Malcolm Allan Housebuilders hammered out its plans for the west end site.

The Kintore-based firm has now revealed new images showing off how the 6.75 acre plot of land could look in the future.

About 25% of homes to be affordable

Documents prepared on Malcolm Allan’s behalf by consultants Halliday Fraser Munro describe the “high quality development”.

The blueprints lodged with council planning chiefs show a green space in front of the homes, facing onto Springfield Road.

They also reveal there will be a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes comprising of detached and semi-detached properties, and townhouses.

There is also to be a large block of flats to the west of the site, with one and two-bedroom options alongside two and three-bedroom penthouse flats.

And a block of 21 affordable units will be located in the west of the complex, including one and three-bedroom flats.

Halliday Fraser Munro say the majority of these will be one-bedroom to “meet the current affordable housing needs requirements within the city”.

‘Let us know what you think’

Liberal Democrat councillor for the Craigiebuckler area Martin Greig said there has been “a great deal of interest” in the land.

He added: “Now that the plans have been published, it is vital to hear any comments and queries.”

More than 70 members of staff were made redundant at the Treetops when it closed.

The operators blamed “difficult trading conditions” for the move.

You can see the new plans for yourself here.