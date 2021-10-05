Revealed: Plans for £3.5m visitor centre with panoramic views of Dunnottar Castle

A new £3.5 million visitor centre at Dunnottar Castle could nearly double the historic attraction’s annual worth to the local economy.

Owners Dunecht Estates have unveiled stunning concept images of the new building, hoped to bring the medieval fortress into the 21st Century.

But the attraction, designed with Fotheringham Homes for a spot near an expanded car park, would be accompanied by 10 houses on the other side of the Coastal Tourist Route.