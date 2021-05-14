Revealed: Man who died in Aberdeen high rise was stabbed in stomach

A man who died in an Aberdeen high rise last month was killed by a stab wound to the abdomen.

Scott Hector’s body was discovered at the Marischal Court flats in Aberdeen city centre in the early hours of April 2.

Sean O’Halloran, aged 18, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on two occasions last month charged with the 20-year old’s murder.