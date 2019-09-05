Revealed: Here’s when the Aberdeen Christmas Village will open

Aberdeen Christmas Village will make a festive return to the city in November, it has been revealed.

Broad Street and Upperkirkgate will once again host the popular festive village, which will run from November 21 until Hogmanay.

More details will be released over the next few months but organisers Aberdeen Inspired is on the lookout for businesses in the city centre and further afield to sign up for a stall at the Christmas in the Quad Market.

Introduced last year, the market offers festive shoppers a range of locally produced crafts, arts and gifts, along with gourmet food and drink from open-air festive wooden cabins in Marischal College Quad.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “We were delighted to introduce the Christmas in the Quad element to the Aberdeen Christmas Village last year, which was a fantastic showcase of the huge talent we have on our doorstep in the city centre and surrounding areas.

“We had a great response from the public to it and stallholders were delighted with their return, so we have decided to increase the number of stalls from 15 to 24 this year to provide a platform for even more local traders.”

The Christmas in the Quad Market will be open during peak times from Thursday evening to Sunday evening and feature a unique line-up of traders each week in the lead up to Christmas.

Aberdeen City Council culture spokeswoman, Marie Boulton, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for local producers and businesses, and I would encourage all to get in touch with Aberdeen Inspired to see how they can play their role in the festive-fun within the unique setting of Marischal Quad.