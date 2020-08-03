Revealed: Here’s what will happen when pupils return to school in Aberdeen

Children in Aberdeen should be back at school full-time a day ahead of the Government’s deadline, according to the city council.

The Scottish Government wants to have all children across the country back by Tuesday, August 18, however Aberdeen City Council is expecting to have all pupils back full-time on Monday August 17.

And the first groups of children will begin to return on August 12 for orientation sessions.

Classroom setup

When pupils do return, teachers are being asked to keep the windows open, and in smaller rooms keep doors open.

In secondary schools desks will be set up to face forward, to prevent pupils sitting face to face, with staff required to physically distance between each other and pupils.

The council is also calling for staff and young people to spend more time outdoors, with informal outdoor classrooms set within the “natural environment” used as spaces for learning.

Anyone with Covid-19 symptoms will be required to isolate for at least 10 days, those who live with, or has someone in their bubble, showing symptoms or testing positive will need to self-isolate for 14 days.

A zero-tolerance approach will be in place for children showing any symptoms of Covid-19, with parents asked to collect them immediately.

All schools will feature daily cleaning of toilets and washrooms, with a high standard of cleanliness following methods in line with national guidance.

Face masks and PPE

It is not expected teachers will be wearing face masks unless they are working within 2m of a pupil for more than 10 minutes. Those that choose to wear a mask at other times will be supported.

PPE, for those situations that need it – including intimate care, have been provided to schools, with stocks of soap to be checked ahead of the start of term. Hand sanitiser will also be available at the entrances and in classrooms that don’t have have access to running water.

Strict rules will see pupils washing or sanitising their hands when changing classrooms and before using school transport to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Children, young people and staff will be required to wash their hands or use alcohol hand sanitiser when entering the building, before eating, after blowing their nose, sneezing or coughing, going to the toilet, changing classroom and before using school transport.

In a bid to reduce bottlenecks and large groups of children being in one place at the same time, pupils will be asked to walk in single file, with signage encouraging them to “keep left”. There will also be an increase in the number of exits and entrances to buildings.

Getting to school

Only parents with children in early learning or childcare, those supporting new pupils or those with complex additional needs will be allowed in school grounds.

Pupils are being strongly encouraged to walk or cycle to school if possible, and if not, parents will be asked to park an “appropriate place some distance away from school”. School car parks will not be available for dropping off or picking up children.

Arrival and leaving times for children may also be staggered to help reduce the number of people leaving at any one time, with individual schools set to inform parents of any changes.

The Scottish Government has confirmed social distance will not be required on school buses, however transport providers will be required to follow enhanced cleaning procedures as set out by the Government.

For those children using school buses, they will be assigned a specific seat they must use for the foreseeable future, with coaches also being filler from the rear of the vehicle.

Pupils who use public transport will be required to wear face masks, with the exceptions in place for young children, or for those who doing so “would create a medical risk, including anxiety and has a clear medical conditions confirm by GP”.

Those traveling on taxis or private hire vehicles are encouraged to wear a face mask.

Lunch time

Meanwhile lunch times at schools will be extended from Monday, August 17 in order to stagger sittings, any pupil leaving school for lunch will be required to follow school guidance on returning, as well as wearing following Government advice on face coverings and social distancing when in or around shops or members of the public.

LibDem education spokesperson and member of education committee councillor Martin Greig said: “”The city’s education professionals have done a power of good work in a short time to prepare schools.

“They are making sure that the wellbeing of all is the priority. Our local team is making a truly enormous effort way beyond what is normal and expected.

“They have produced detailed actions and lists to keep every one as safe as possible. We owe the team a lot of thanks.”