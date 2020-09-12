REVEALED: Here are the three winners of our Paw Prints pets photo competition

The winners of the Evening Express Paw Prints Competition can today be revealed.

We received almost 4,000 votes from people across the north-east in our search for find the most photogenic dog, cat or any other beloved animal.

And now the three furry – or feathery – friends who received the most votes in each category can be unveiled.

The winner of the dog category is Japanese Akita Neo, who appeared in Supplement 6 No. 935.

Feline Eevee topped the standings in the cat section with the ragdoll appearing in Supplement 3 No. 355.

Perfectly poised Amazon parrot Barney won the best of the rest section after his appearance in Supplement 1 No. 001.

The winners will also get a fantastic hamper that includes a £100 pet shop voucher, a canvas print and a trophy. All of the winners will be contacted shortly.

Check out all this year’s entries in our galleries below