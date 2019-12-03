Revealed: Full line-up for Strictly Come Dancing Live in Aberdeen

The full Strictly Come Dancing Live line-up in Aberdeen has today been announced.

Held at Aberdeen’s new world-class venue P&J Live, the two-date tour is set to arrive in the north-east on January 21 and 22.

Glamorous couples taking part in the show include social media sensation Saffron Barker and AJ Pritchard, EastEnders actress Emma Barton and Graziano Di Prima, BBC Breakfast’s Mike Bushell and Katya Jones, actor Kelvin Fletcher and Janette Manrara, Sky Sports presenter Alex Scott and Neil Jones, actress Catherine Tyldesley and Johannes Radebe, CBBC presenter Karim Zeroual and Amy Dowden.

The sparkling line-up of celebrities and professional dancers will be joined by reigning Strictly champion and new host Stacey Dooley.

Judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli will also join the show for the 2020 tour.

Professional dancers Luba Mushtuk, Karen Hauer, Dianne Buswell, Joshua Keefe, Jake Leigh and Robbie Kmetoni will also be performing.

Featuring music from the Strictly singers and live band, each of the three Aberdeen shows taking place over two days are set to be a fantastic dance spectacular.

