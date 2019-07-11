Revealed: First image shows how new £25 million Aberdeen community hub will look

The first image of how a new £25 million Aberdeen community hub will look has today been unveiled to the public.

The building, which will house a primary school, cafe, library and community space, is to be built on the site of the former Torry Academy which closed in July.

A proposal of application notice was lodged last month to build the “major development” on the Tullos Circle site and people have already been involved in deciding what facilities will be included.

Council bosses are at the design and development phase, which means looking at the detail of what will be housed in the building as well as ensuring it meets the needs of everyone who will be using it.

Construction is due to begin next year, with residents given until the end of the month to have their say.

Councillor Gordon Graham, Aberdeen City Council’s regeneration spokesman, said: “It is great we’re now at the stage of having a design and more details available for people to view and comment on.

“This is a development that the community have wanted for several years and we are delighted to be delivering it for them.

“Having the new facilities all under one roof will make a real and tangible difference to local people and it’s exciting we’re now at this stage.”

The council has set aside £20m for the building and successfully bid for another £2m of Scottish Government funding.

The project is one of 18 receiving money through the Regeneration Capital Grant Fund, which has been developed with council body Cosla and local authorities to provide funding throughout Scotland.

At the last phase of consultation, residents said they wanted a wider range of services, community activities and spaces to be available and for all these services to be under one roof.

They also said they wanted an accessible place to get together with friends and family.

Both Kincorth and Torry Academies closed in July and were replaced with the £47m Lochside Academy.

The online consultation is being held until July 26 on the plans for the detailed design and development phase.

More information and how to take part in the consultation can be found at aberdeencity.gov.uk/services/people-and-communities/torry-hub