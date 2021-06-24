Revealed: Boundary of new Aberdeen zone where high-pollution vehicles will be banned

High-pollution vehicles will be banned from much of Aberdeen’s city centre under new proposals unanimously agreed upon by councillors today.

The city’s planned low emission zone (LEZ) will extend all the way from Union Grove in the west of the city centre to Commerce Street in the east, and cover all of Union Street.

Once enforced, only vehicles that pass strict criteria will be permitted to enter the LEZ, and rulebreakers can face a fine.

Diesel cars and vans registered before September 2015, and petrol cars and vans registered from before 2006, will not be allowed into the heart of Aberdeen under the plans.

However, there will be exceptions, such as for the emergency services, disabled people, owners of historic vehicles, and motorcycles and mopeds will be free to enter.

To find check if your vehicle will be allowed, click here.

Public consultation

Now that councillors have agreed where the planned emission zone will be, the local authority will carry out an eight-week consultation starting on Monday, and once that is concluded, it will publish the proposal and open a four-week objection period.

Once that is concluded, the scheme will be submitted to Scottish Government ministers later in the year.

LEZs across Scotland

Aberdeen is one of four cities across Scotland introducing an LEZ by 2024 alongside Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, after legislation was introduced by the Scottish Government.

It is hoped the LEZs will result in better air quality in the four cities, and make them healthier, more environmentally friendly places for both residents and visitors alike.

Aberdeen City Council estimates that by 2024, 86% of all cars, 70% of light goods vehicles, and 93% of heavy goods vehicles, and all taxis will be compliant with the new LEZ.

Once enforced, it will operate seven days a week, 24 hours a day.

However, the council plans on a two-year grace period to enable residents, businesses and visitors with vehicles that don’t meet the LEZ requirements time to adjust.

Air quality and public health benefits

Prior to the boundaries being agreed at today’s meeting, councillors had looked at a total of eight different options.

The council hopes the option agreed upon today “should maximise the air quality and public health benefits, while minimising negative impacts on local residents and businesses.”

Ryan Houghton, convener of the city council’s growth and resources committee said: “This is a significant step forward for an LEZ in Aberdeen.

“The creation of an LEZ will help improve air quality for the city centre and I welcome the committee’s decision today.”

Extra traffic measures and concerns for peripheral areas

Concerns were raised in a report for the committee that traffic displaced by the LEZ could “migrate to streets around the periphery of the zone”, causing issues in areas like Ferryhill Road and Fonthill Road to the south of the LEZ.

Through modelling, the council said it tested a number of options to mitigate the problem, and officers found the “most effective and appropriate intervention” would be adding access restrictions to and from Millburn Street, at its junction with South College Street and Palmerston Place.

Other traffic restrictions in the final proposals that will go to consultation include the city centre masterplan project to restrict access to the central section of union street to bus, taxi and cyclists only, as well as additional restrictions on part of Union Terrace and Rose Street.