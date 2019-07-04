Revealed: Aberdeen’s favourite and most visited Oor Wullie sculptures

A sculpture honouring one of the north-east’s greatest sporting heroes is proving to be one the most popular attraction in a charity art trail.

Oor Wullie Miller, one of the statues created as part of Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail in support of children’s hospital charities around Scotland including the ARCHIE Foundation, has been voted the best in Aberdeen.

The sculpture was created in recognition of Aberdeen FC hero Willie Miller, 64.

Thousands of people using the accompanying smartphone app to track their progress have had their say, voting for their favourite sculptures as they go.

The statue honouring the European Cup Winners’ Cup-winning Dons skipper, which was created by artist Sarah Mauchline, sits outside the Bon Accord shopping centre and is currently out in front with a total of 167 votes.

Willie, who played 797 times for the Pittodrie side, said: “I am glad people are taking to the statue, but the most important thing is the charities do well.

“I’ve seen quite a lot of the statues throughout Scotland and I think the job they are doing is the important thing.

“I am delighted the people passing mine have taken to it. I’m especially pleased for the charities and for the artist Sarah who designed it.

“I am really happy to take part in such a good cause which will hopefully raise a lot of money for some really deserving charities.”

However, the Dons-themed statue is not the most-visited sculpture.

That title has gone the way of the Brave Wee Boy piece, which is at Aberdeen Beach.

It has been visited 2,631 times by those using the app.

Meanwhile, Oor Wullie Miller has had 2,579 visits and Oor Roadie – which is near Marks and Spencer – has been visited 2,147 times.

And We All Scream For Ice Cream, outside Marischal Square, has had 2,032 visits and Oor Cabbie – beside Union Square and the rail station – had 1,873.

Jamie Smith, ARCHIE’s regional fundraising manager, said: “The statistics are incredible. Oor Wullie’s BIG Bucket Trail is all about bringing communities together to enjoy art and the great outdoors, while raising awareness and vital funds for Scotland’s children’s hospital charities.”

Sculptures on the Aberdeen trail have been visited 52,688 times since it was officially launched and a total of 24,259 rewards have been collected on the app.

Across Scotland, the statues have been visited 330,512 times by those using the app.

Jamie added: “We look forward to seeing even more people out and about this summer and would encourage anyone who wants to fundraise during the trail – maybe a sponsored walk or cycle around some of the statues – to email hello@archie.org.”

Around 200 sculptures have been installed around Scotland’s five main cities – Aberdeen, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Dundee and Inverness.

A further 37 smaller versions decorated by schoolchildren in the north-east have been placed in libraries in Aberdeen as part of the trail’s education programme, encouraging youngsters to be creative.

The sculptures will be auctioned off when the trail ends in September.