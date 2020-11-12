‘First-class’ nurseries in Aberdeen revealed as part of £23million early-years improvement project

Two revamped nurseries have been unveiled as part of Aberdeen City Council’s £23million investment into early learning and childcare.

Work at Tullos and Quarryhill nurseries, within the schools, is now complete. They are due to open in the coming weeks, subject to formal approval from the Care Inspectorate.

The work has freshened up both nurseries and increased capacity to 48 places.

The nurseries now boast new bright and airy single activity spaces, new kitchens in the middle of the play space, upgraded facilities, low-level sinks for children, new flooring and decor, new toilets, nappy changing facilities and a laundry room.

There is also enhanced access to outdoor gardens to support outdoor learning.

A multipurpose room has also been created at Tullos to support family learning.

Projects are being delivered in three phases Phase 1 will deliver re-modelling or extensions to schools and nurseries or new settings at Duthie Park, Seaton, Tillydrone, Northfield-Cummings Park, Quarryhill, Westpark, Kingsford, Woodside and Tullos; Phase 2 will deliver remodelled, extensions of entirely new settings at Culter, Cults, Hazlehead Park, Kingswells, Kirkhill, Broomhill, Charleston, Gilcomstoun and Loirtson; Phase 3 projects include a new build nursery for Danestone School and minor configurations at Dyce, Glashieburn, Kittybrewster, Forehill, Fernielea and, Scotstown. - Work at Greenbrae and Walker Road have already ben completed as part of this phase.

The Tullos project cost £1.1 million while £580,000 has been spent on improving the Quarryhill site. A total of 27 sites across the city are being improved.

Council co-leaders Jenny Laing and Douglas Lumsden both welcomed the works.

Mrs Laing said: “The facilities at Tullos and Quarryhill are first-class and support outdoor learning which is an important feature of the entire building programme.

“The multi-million-pound investment we are making now will reap rich rewards in future, especially when we are in a position to offer safely the full expanded 1,140 hours of early learning and childcare.

“One thing the people of Aberdeen can be sure of is that the facilities we offer across the city will offer parents and carers the best possible starts in life for their children.”

Mr Lumsden added: “As we go on through the building phases, people in Aberdeen will see for themselves the fantastic tangible results of our commitment to enhanced and expanded early learning and childcare hours and that we are ensuring that children receive this enhanced offering in the best facilities and settings possible.”