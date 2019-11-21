Revamped design for Aberdeen quarry go on show

The public has been given a chance to view fresh proposals for a multi-million-pound housing development at an Aberdeen quarry.

Canadian property firm Carterra are behind the plans for 250 private flats, a gym, function room, public bistro and promenade north of Rubislaw Quarry.

Millions of tonnes of granite were excavated from the extraction site during its 200-year life span. It was closed in the 1970s and has since flooded and lain unused.

As part of the planning application process, locals were given the chance to cast an eye over the revised proposals. The event took place at DoubleTree by Hilton Treetops yesterday with representatives from the developer on hand to speak to residents.

Dr Margaret Bochel, from Aurora Planning who are working with Carterra, said they spoke to a lot of residents and the move underlines Carterra’s commitment to seeing it come to fruition.

She said: “We’ve had a really good turnout and we’ve had lots of questions.

“The point about these proposals is we have taken on board the feedback from the councillors, residents and the Scottish Government report on the last scheme and we’ve amended it accordingly.

“But we’ve also kept all the positives from before, such as the private rent housing, the resident’s gym, the public access walkway and the landscaping. They are all part of the scheme.

“This is a big commitment, a £70 million project in the city which is coming at a time when a lot of other people are walking away from Aberdeen.”

Carterra hope to submit a full planning application for the scheme in the new year.

If it gains approval, they hope to start construction later in 2020.

Council planners wrote to Carterra telling the firm that further public consultation was needed.

Now the event has taken place, a pre-application consultation report should be produced and then submitted to the planning authority at the same time as the planning application.

Carterra’s previous blueprints were thrown out by councillors last summer after the scheme attracted 369 objections.

Concerns were raised over the impact on animals, parking problems and the height of the buildings.