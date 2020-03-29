Revamped Aberdeen Art Gallery scoops more than 12 awards

Aberdeen’s revamped art gallery has won more than a dozen architecture awards.

The building reopened after four years last November following a multi-million-pound restoration project.

The £34.6 million redevelopment involved the restoration and modernisation of the grade A-listed building with a new second level to increase the number of spaces for displays.

Now the revitalised city attraction has been celebrated by securing a collection of honours at the Aberdeen Society of Architects Awards 2020.

It took the public building of the year, regeneration project of the year, project of the year and was highly commended for conservation.

A spokesman for the Aberdeen Society of Architects said the transformation of the art gallery meant it was now an important building nationally as well as locally.

He said: “We believe this is an exceptional architectural project and significantly one of the most important regeneration projects nationally in recent times.

“It has breathed new life into a well-loved building and taken it on a course well into the 21st Century.

“At first glance the changes may seem unremarkable to the passer-by who looks and sees little but subtle change to the building façade.

“But it is when you look up that you see a hint of the exciting, contemporary new copper-clad gallery extension that is a welcome addition to the city skyline.

“Much has been done behind the scenes as it should be and the close working relationship between architect and client has been at the heart of this highly successful architectural project.

“This is an important building for the city, it is a building that is screaming quietly but it certainly gives us a building to be proud of and is worthy of telling about to others.

“A nationally important regional collection of art has now a nationally important building.”