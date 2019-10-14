Revamped Aberdeen Art Gallery focuses on accessibility

Aberdeen Art Gallery will be one of the city’s most accessible buildings when it reopens next month.

The 130-year-old property and the street outside have been redesigned to meet the needs of all visitors, with significant investment in the fabric of the building and new exhibition and collection display galleries.

There will also be improved visitor facilities and an enhanced public programme of events and activities.

Accessibility has been revamped throughout the building, with a passenger lift to all floors, level access throughout the building, accessible toilets on every floor and a new changing places toilet on the second floor.

The gallery, which is to reopen on November 2, has also introduced hearing loops at various points throughout the building, a British Sign Language (BSL) events programme from December, and quiet time throughout the gallery on Monday afternoons.

Staff will also be dementia-trained to help everyone get the most out of their visit.

Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokesperson, said: “Prior to the redevelopment project, Aberdeen Art Gallery fell short of meeting the needs of all our visitors. By dramatically improving access and visitor facilities, we now have a welcoming and inspiring public building which will exceed the expectations of all our visitors.”

The redevelopment project has received £10m from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and £14.6m from Aberdeen City Council’s Non-Housing Capital Fund.

Libby Hillhouse, training and information officer at North East Sensory Services (NESS), said: “We are delighted to have worked with the Art Gallery in ensuring their exhibitions are accessible for people with a sight loss, hearing loss and Deaf British Sign Language Users.

“The Art Gallery team have shown a commitment to making the building accessible and inclusive for everyone.”