Revamp planned for north-east council HQ

Refurbishment works are expected to be undertaken at a north-east council headquarters, according to a new report.

In April, councillors decided Aberdeenshire Council’s main office would remain at Woodhill House in the city, with Gordon House in Inverurie to be sold.

A report to Aberdeenshire Council has revealed there would be a need to undertake refurbishment works at Woodhill House to allow “new ways of working and increased staff numbers”.

It added this would include transferring employees around the building to vacate wings in preparation for upgrading.

The upgrading works would then be carried out in a series of phases to minimise risk to the work of the council.

NHS Grampian is also eyeing a move to buy part of the building to house some of its staff.

Councillors will consider the report when they meet on Thursday.