Revamp planned for Aberdeen streets

Ambitious designs drawn up to improve the Tillydrone and Woodside areas will be showcased at an event later this month.

Designs were created to help reduce traffic on Hayton Road and Don Street and enhance public spaces in the area.

Members of the public have now been invited to view the proposals at an event on Wednesday June 19.

Aberdeen City Council transport spokeswoman Sandra Macdonald said: “We are delighted the designs for these ambitious proposals have been finalised and would like to say a big thank you to those involved, particularly the local residents who have so enthusiastically taken part in the process.”

People can drop in anytime between 3 and 8pm to view the exhibits and ask questions at St George’s Church.