Revamp of former north-east GP unit under way

Work is under way to transform a former GP unit at a north-east care home.

The new facility is being built at the Auchtercrag House Care Home on Commercial Road, Ellon, and will be known as Auchmacoy Lodge.

It replaces the former Auchmacoy GP facility, which was relocated to the Ythanvale home by the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership in June.

The revamp will include eight en suite bedrooms, a living and dining area, a library and a hair salon. Auchmacoy Lodge will provide nursing, respite and palliative care for people aged over 60 and is due to open at the end of August.

The care home is operated by Meallmore, which runs care facilities across Scotland.

Louise Marshall, Aberdeenshire area manager for Meallmore, said: “We’ve been working on plans to significantly refurbish the former GP unit so it continues to provide care locally and to retain our excellent, experienced staff team. We’re thrilled to be able to expand our services.”

Residents at Auchtercrag Care Home will also be able to access the services, facilities and activity programme at the lodge.

Rae Paterson, care home manager, said: “We’ve already had a lot of interest in our plans for Auchmacoy Lodge. Anyone joining us as a new resident will benefit from being part of our wider care home community if they wish. We’re counting down the days until we open.”