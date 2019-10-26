New north-east children’s park officially opened

The children’s play area at Aden Country Park has officially reopened after a £2 million redevelopment.

The new children’s facilities, in Mintlaw, were unveiled yesterday in a short ceremony.

The equipment is aimed at children of all ages and abilities, and includes a zip-slide, castle, basket, five-way swings, carousels and springers.

There is also a see-saw, wobble bridge, sand diggers, farmer’s den, jeep and “petrol station”.

The upgrade is part of a £2m programme of improvements at the country park, made possible thanks to a grant from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF).

Neil Shirran, project co-ordinator at Aden, said: “This also supports the major restoration and redevelopment of both Aden’s historic buildings and landscape, planned improvements to park interpretation, accessibility and signage and a programme to enhance biodiversity.”

There was a range of additional family-friendly activities including face-painting, a magician, music, ranger activities and trails in the Aberdeenshire Farming Museum at the official opening.

A photographic exhibition is being developed to showcase the various stages of the playpark’s development, which has been installed by Aberdeenshire Council.

Caroline Clark, director of the National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “I’m delighted that players of the National Lottery have been able to support this superb new play area, which is a fantastic asset for children and young people to enjoy.

“I’m sure it will benefit their health and wellbeing as well as stimulating their sense of adventure as they explore this beautiful historic park.”

Local councillors joined the project team, landscape services staff, the Friends of Aden group and supporting bodies for the official opening ceremony.

Chairman of the Buchan area committee, councillor Norman Smith, said: “The opening of the new play area marks the completion of the first strand of the wider Aden project.

“I’m sure the play area will prove to be a very popular attraction for visitors and the local community alike.”

Provost of Aberdeenshire Bill Howatson, who opened the playpark, added: “Judging by the turnout, the facilities are very much welcomed by residents of Mintlaw and the wider community.

“This is an impressive part of the redevelopment of Aden Country Park and will enhance the accessibility of the park.”