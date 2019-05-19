Reunion lunch held for north-east veterans

Veterans across the north-east have taken part in an annual reunion event.
Scottish War Blinded, which supports veterans who live with sight loss, brought a group of people living in the north-east together for the day last week.
They had the chance to meet Scottish rehabilitation officer Sandra Taylor, who demonstrated a range of specialist low vision aids and equipment that Scottish War Blinded veterans can access for free.
Those who attended were given a three-course meal and the chance to speak to old friends and make new ones.
Rebecca Barr, director of Scottish War Blinded, said: “It was wonderful to have such a good turn-out to the Scottish War Blinded Aberdeen reunion.
“Our veterans are spread across the whole country, so these annual regional lunches are always very enjoyable events.”