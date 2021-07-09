Launch of EasyJet flights from Aberdeen to Bristol

The first EasyJet flight from Aberdeen International Airport to Bristol Airport will depart at 7pm this evening.

The airline announced last month that it would be introducing services to Bristol and Manchester from Aberdeen operating four times a week.

Flights will be available four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from July 9.

EasyJet had also planned to launch flights to Manchester from July but tickets were withdrawn from sale following the travel ban imposed by the Scottish Government.

The ban was put in place to crack down on the spread of Covid cases across Manchester which caused conflict between Nicola Sturgeon and Andy Burnham.

The first flight from Aberdeen to Manchester will depart on August 6 now non-essential travel is once again permitted between locations.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid has welcomed the introduction of more domestic routes from the north-east.

He said: “It is great news to see yet more routes being opened up from Aberdeen. The aviation sector has been one of the hardest hit during the pandemic and has struggled as international and domestic travel alike almost stopped during lockdown.

“I am also particularly glad to see the reinstatement of the Aberdeen-Manchester route which had to be withdrawn after the sudden travel ban imposed by the Scottish Government.

“Aberdeen airport is for many, a gateway to business and work opportunities across the UK and the world and is an entry point for so many tourists looking to explore the northeast.

“It is good to see the airport’s resilience and a bright future as we turn to our recovery from the pandemic.”

The airline is also launching new flights from Inverness to Newquay which will further open up the region to travellers.