Nails and tacks have once again been left strewn across Elgin streets.

Police have received “numerous” reports of damage to car tyres in recent weeks.

Concerns have been raised in the Anderson Drive and Bezak Street area of New Elgin for at least six years about the issue.

In December 2018 a man was charged with culpable and reckless conduct in connection to the issue.

However, just months later prosecutors confirmed no court action would take place, but stressed the case may become active again if further evidence became available.

No further appeals for information have been issued by the police since then, until now.

‘These people need to take serious look at themselves’

Moray Council staff and the police have joined forces in several operations to snare the tack attacker.

Officers have gone done-to-door in an attempt to gather information from residents living in the area.

Meanwhile, letters have also been posted through doors to make locals aware of the issue while encouraging them to come forward.

Elgin City South councillor John Diver said: “The police are trying their hardest to catch the person or persons who are involved in this, the problem is that it’s so easy to lay these things without being noticed.

“Whoever it is who is behind it is acting so irresponsibly, particularly as it’s so near a school so there’s a chance that if a car gets a puncture it could end with a severe injury.

“These people need to take a serious look at themselves.”

Fresh hunt for New Elgin tack attacker

Police have now issued a fresh appeal for information after more instances of vandalism have been reported.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing for information following incidents of tacks and nails being strewn on roads in the New Elgin area.

“There have been numerous reports in recent weeks in the Anderson Drive and Bezack Street area. As a result, a number of cars have had their tyres damaged.”

Anyone with information should contact police by calling 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.