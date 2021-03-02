Return of children to schools cannot be rushed, says education union

An education trade union has said the return of children to school cannot be rushed – after the Scottish Conservative party called for classes to be restarted earlier than planned.

The EIS raised concerns about aerosol transmission, especially with the Brazilian Covid variant of coronavirus now in the north-east.

It comes as the Scottish Conservatives have called on the Scottish Government to make a U-turn on plans for children to return to learning in schools and go back fully a month earlier than planned, citing “encouraging public health data” as transmission rates are currently lower than when schools were open from October to December.

Education spokesman Jamie Greene proposed a return from March 15 rather than April 19 and said all pupils and their families should be able to access rapid Covid-19 test kits as schools reopen.

Scottish Conservative education spokesman MSP Jamie Greene said: “Public health data supports accelerating school reopening plans.

“We cannot be complacent about this virus but we also can’t delay getting pupils back into classrooms any longer than necessary.

“Pupils and parents have already been impacted enough by this virus. We need to put young people first and safely get them back into classrooms over the next two weeks.

“The SNP should U-turn this week and start giving people more hope of when lockdown restrictions will finally ease.”

© Clearpix/Shutterstock

Local secretary in Aberdeen for education trade union EIS Ron Constable said the union did not agree with the position laid out by the party.

He said: “Our position is that members want to be back in school, but they want to do it in a safe atmosphere with mitigations in place.

“We’ve got concerns over ventilation and windows, especially with the aerosol transmission of the new variants now.

“Everyone knows that when our schools return it can increase the R number from 0.2 to 0.4, that’s the whole infrastructure, community transmission is possible, especially around school pick up, they might then go shopping after.

“We want our members to be safe.”

He added the EIS hoped vaccinations could be made available to teachers, which would help improve safety, as well as preventing absences from schools.

He added: “Our idea of a phased return isn’t putting everyone in early years, and early to middle primary school and senior phase back at once, there should be blended learning and smaller class sizes which would improve social distancing.

“We don’t agree with the Scottish Conservatives, you just can’t pre-guess these things.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “It remains our ambition to return all children to in-school learning as soon as it is safe to do so. However, we must balance this aim with the need to continue to control rates of infection, particularly in light of new variants.

“We introduced an enhanced asymptomatic testing programme for school and early learning and childcare staff and senior phase pupils in line with the partial return of schools on 22 February. We are working through the practicalities of extending this to the wider early learning and childcare sector as soon as possible.

“As we cautiously work towards the broader return of more pupils to schools we are constantly looking at ways to improve the effectiveness of our testing programme, including possibilities for further expansion.”