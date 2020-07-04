Retrospective planning application for coffee kiosk in north-east village backed

A retrospective planning application for a small coffee kiosk in a north-east town has been given the backing of officials.

The kiosk at Braemar Mountain Sports forms part of the shop’s operations and is nearby the store.

A planning application for the project was submitted in May and now Aberdeenshire Council has backed the move.

Braemar Mountain Sports on Invercauld Road are behind the bid to open the eatery from the timber structure.

A report by local authority bosses support the establishment of the kiosk and said it will be good addition for tourists visiting Royal Deeside.

It said: “The erection of a kiosk that serves coffee, cakes, and sandwiches in central Braemar would support the current tourism and leisure based activities, make a positive contribution to the experience of visitors, make use of appropriate design and materials, be located at an appropriate site, and would be sympathetic to the character of the surrounding area and Braemar conservation area.”