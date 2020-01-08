Aberdeen retirement village plans spark concern

A public hearing will be held next week to discuss plans to build a retirement village, care home and retail space in Aberdeen.

Developers Charles Ferrari and David Suttie, of the Cults Property Group, have applied for planning permission to build the residential-led development on land at Inchgarth Road, Aberdeen.

The plans show around 95 homes would be built, including 25% affordable properties, as well as a 50-bed care home and 500m2 of retail and community use space.

A new link road would also need to be built between Inchgarth Road and North Deeside Road, and would involve “bridging” over the Deeside Way.

A total of 301 representations have been submitted in relation to the proposals, with 278 in support and 22 objecting to the plans.

Matters raised in support include that the development would “provide benefits” with the provision of residential and community facilities of a pharmacy, cafe and doctors’ surgery.

According to the report, supporters also said: “The housing would allow people to downsize while remaining within the area, it would take pressure off the NHS and social care provision.

“There is demand for this sort of housing within the area and the proposal for a care home is supported due to need for the facility.”

However, objectors claim there is a lack of GPs to run surgeries, adding it is “reportedly very difficult” to get an appointment at Cults Medical practice, and adding the proposal would put “more strain” on that facility.

A design statement submitted by the developers said: “Small shops will be provided on site to create a heart for the overall scheme.

“A south-facing coffee shop with outside seating will be a feature.

“Other opportunities include a doctors’ surgery, chemist, hairdresser and physiotherapist.

“Parking has been provided in ‘pockets’ to reduce its massing appearance with suitable landscaping to further reduce visual impact.”

An assessment of the merits or failings of the proposal is not contained within the report, which councillors will consider on Monday.

This will be the subject of a separate report to a future meeting of the full council.

The application will be determined at full council as planners say it is a “major development” that is “significantly contrary to the development plan”.

The hearing, which is open to the public to attend, will take place at the Town House on Monday, after a site visit by councillors at 9.30am.