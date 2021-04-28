Retired Aberdeenshire fisherman raises £9,000 for women’s addiction residential recovery refuge, Benaiah

A retired Aberdeenshire fisherman took part in Virtual Kiltwalk to raise vital funds for a charity close to his heart – women’s addiction residential recovery refuge Benaiah.

After reading about Virtual Kiltwalk and realising that every penny he raises will be topped up by 50% thanks to the generosity of Sir Tom Hunter, David Cardno, 70, decided it was a “too good an opportunity to miss”.

He said: “I saw it advertised on my phone and the 50% bonus just seemed to spark something in my head and instantly, Benaiah – Teen Challenge came to my mind.

“I’m a wee bit attached to it.

“I thought ‘Right, you either do it or forget about it,’ so I decided to do it.”

At Benaiah, located near Mintlaw, residents complete the charity’s year-long programme, which is made up of a mix of class-based studies, personal advice sessions, personal reflection, work duties and recreation.

David, who is from Fraserburgh, said he knows a lot of people who have been rescued from their addiction thanks to Benaiah, which is part of Teen Challenge North East Scotland charity.

He said: “I personally know quite a few men and women who were helped by Teen Challenge and also, the girls from Benaiah come to the church – AOG (Assembly of God) Frasserburgh – every Sunday and I see them.

“I’ve gotten to know some of them quite well and know their stories and it just touches your heart.”

Last weekend, David – dressed in a kilt – walked 41 miles from Dyce to his hometown of Fraserburgh.

He said: “I walked from the airport in Dyce along the railway line all the way to Fraserburgh.

“It was a great relief to finish it. I was very very happy to be able to do it.”

This was the first time David took part in the yearly Kiltwalk, however, he previously supported other charitable organisations, including Watoto which helps vulnerable women and children in Uganda and South Sudan.

He said: “I’ve been to Uganda four times and when you come home, you just want to do something to help.”

David’s family was very supportive of him taking on this year’s challenge.

He said: “I spoke to my daughter Elaine first about this and she helped me get the page up and running.”

David’s original target was £500, however, the pensioner has already managed to raise more than £9,000.

David said he was absolutely blown away by the support and the amount he raised.

He said: “The kindness of people has blown me away.”

If you wish to support David and help him raise vital funds for the recovery refuge, you can do so by donating here.

Benaiah is the only residential centre in Scotland that allows mothers to continue living with their children while the parent works on their recovery.

Youngsters are able to stay at the centre full-time, allowing the mother to address personal issues and to create a better life for her and her child. The centre can also accommodate pregnant women with addictions.

Teen Challenge North East Scotland also operates a men’s residential facility, Sunnybrae, near Fyvie.

Both Benaiah and Sunnybrae are located in rural Aberdeenshire settings, offering peaceful retreats where those suffering from substance misuse can take time out to rebuild their lives.