Retired Aberdeen surgeon pens poem on vaccinations praising NHS

A retired Aberdeen surgeon has penned a poem to the NHS praising his vaccination experience.

Professor Ron Keenan, a retired general surgeon who worked at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, received his first dose of the vaccination at the P&J Live on Monday evening.

After being so impressed with the running of the mass vaccination centre, he wrote a short poem describing his experience – and is urging others to attend their appointments when they get them.

Professor Keenan, who is 74, said: “I write little things about my interests, such as sport and family, and I just make things up for a laugh.

“When I went home after my vaccine I just got my computer out and went through everything that happened, it only took me about 15 minutes to write.”

In his poem, he writes:

Last night we drove through the falling snow, Although dark and slippy, we had to go, Why? We could have stayed in our warm abode, Instead of venturing out on an icy road. Well, we joined the vaccination drive, With the ultimate hope of staying alive, The Covid vaccine project is moving fast, As long as the critical supplies can last. So to the Exhibition Centre, P&J, A lovely facility, many say, On arrival, there was a large queue, But with plenty of staff to see us through. All the volunteers were very slick, So we were dealt with pretty quick, The nurses were welcoming and kind, And soon any fear was wiped from our mind. They had a few important questions to ask, Before getting on with the essential task, The Pfizer vaccine was the one we got, So we rolled up our sleeves and took the shot. The nurses so professional and adept, Even the biggest coward, the jab would accept, Then asked to rest for a 15 minute spell, Just to ensure that we remained well. So off to find our Mazda in the car park, Before driving home in the cold and dark, However, we felt good, both of us, To have had the vaccine with little fuss. So we are so proud of our NHS, Who are battling and for this we bless, So with them, the virus we can beat, All in all, a tremendous feat.

Ron said: “We parked the car and were trying to arrive on time, we’d left a bit early because of the weather. We got through very quickly, and you get through as a family, you don’t have to go by yourself.

“It was very organised, very smooth. Right off the ball there was no mistakes, it was very professional, which is what I had expected, being an ex-doctor.

“I couldn’t be more impressed. There must have been about 100 people there at least, but it went very quickly, and you always felt safe.

“I’d encourage everyone to go, if they’re having doubts about getting it done. There’s no pain, and it was a very easy process.

“You don’t see them extracting the fluid from the bottle, it was very well delivered. I don’t have a single bad thing to say about it, the staff were very well trained.

“I can’t recommend everyone to get it enough.”