Rethink suggested over allowing buses back on Aberdeen’s Broad Street

Multimillion-pound plans for the future of Broad Street in Aberdeen have been thrown into doubt after senior councillors suggested initial proposals to make it entirely traffic-free should be reconsidered.

Proposals to fully pedestrianise the central thoroughfare were watered down after protests from Stagecoach and First Bus about the impact on services.

Councillors eventually voted for a compromise scheme allowing only buses and bicycles, and work has been under way for months to transform the area outside the local authority’s Marischal College HQ.

But voices are now being raised again in favour of a bus ban, with Lord Provost Barney Crockett among those pushing for a re-think.

The Labour former council leader said a representative of First had told a public meeting that the lengthy closure had caused “less disruption than expected”.

Aberdeen Labour depute leader Tauqeer Malik said: “Given by the time Broad Street is finally open it will be at least one year since buses used the street, and as the masterplan was to be a fluid document, consideration should be given as to the benefits or otherwise of full pedestrianisation.”

Conservative group leader Douglas Lumsden said: “A decision was made by the last administration and we shouldn’t be making U-turns four months into a new administration.”