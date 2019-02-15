‘Rethink’ for planning bid for retail and homes development near Haudagain

A developer has been told to rethink its “insufficient” consultation plans for a major development in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen City Council has told Ryden, the agent on behalf of housebuilder Dandara, to speak to people in the community over proposals to build 280 homes at the Haudagain roundabout.

A pre-application notice for the Middlefield Triangle was lodged by the developer in January, but the final decision has been delayed until the consultation is improved.

The letter, from the council’s development management manager Daniel Lewis, said: “After consideration of your proposal of application notice, received on January 22, it is the opinion of the planning authority that the proposed consultation is insufficient.”

Mr Lewis then makes several recommendations to Ryden on how to improve the process, such as speaking to more local councillors.

He said that while the Northfield and Mastrick North councillors have been consulted, members from the Hilton, Woodside and Stockethill ward, which borders the site, have been left out.

Mr Lewis goes on to say occupiers of any properties within 400 metres of the site should also be informed of any events that will take place.

Two different public meetings have been scheduled to share the plans with the community.

The exhibitions are due to be held at Henry Rae Community Centre on Manor Avenue on March 7 and 14, with the first hour of each event earmarked for city and community councillors.

The exhibitions will run from 3-8pm each day, and members of Dandara staff, as well as architects, will be on hand to answer questions from the local community.

In January, plans were submitted to build 280 homes, more than 5,500 square metres of retail space, including restaurants, and “non-residential institutions”, which could include a nursery, library or museum.

The proposal is part of a plan to reduce the pressure around the notorious roundabout, which has been dubbed one of the worst in Europe.

As part of the project, a new road would be built to connect North Anderson Drive and Auchmill Drive, creating what has been dubbed the Middlefield Triangle.

Farrans Construction has been appointed as the main contractor for the project, which will cost around £49.5 million and is due to break ground later in the year.

Work is expected to be completed in March 2021.

Construction equipment moved on to the site last year and started demolishing homes the council had dubbed “poor quality”. As a result of the work 79 tenants have been rehomed.

Farrans now has a clear site to build 500m of new dual carriageway to reduce traffic.

Ryden and Dandara have been contacted for comment.