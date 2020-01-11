Iconic Aberdeen shop to relocate after 100 years

An iconic shop has relocated after being situated on the Granite City’s Queen Street for more than 100 years.

McKay’s shoe and outdoor wear shop has served the customers of Aberdeen since opening in 1905.

However, due to problems with damp in the building, it had been forced to stop trading at its normal location over the past year.

Now, after selling the site to Aberdeen City Council for the Queen Street regeneration project, it has moved to a new premises on Great Northern Road.

In a message to loyal customers posted on their shop front, McKay’s revealed that they started trading from the new location this week.

The statement read: “We are now trading as of 4th January as McKay’s of Queen Street new store at nos 251-253 Great Northern Road, Aberdeen.

“Open as usual, trading over seven days.”

The store had been a mainstay in the city centre since the beginning of the 20th Century, selling various outdoor clothing and shoes.

A local legend among Aberdeen residents, the popular McKay’s offered a unique shopping experience for those hunting for a bargain or surplus stock.

Dustin Macdonald, chairman of the Aberdeen City Centre Community Council, was sad to see such a historic store move out of the area.

He said: “It’s always sad to see a long-standing iconic business leave the city centre, but I wish the owner all the best for the future.

“The council buying the building is one of the steps in their bid to improve the city centre with the planned masterplan. I hope they move on with these plans quickly so it is not sitting idle for too long.”

The store has been purchased by Aberdeen City Council which plans to demolish the building in order to revitalise the area by removing unsightly buildings.

It is part of the £150 million transformation of Queen Street which would include more than 300 homes being built and incorporate a civic hub, enhanced heritage features and public space.

The local authority hopes the site’s ideal location next to entertainment juggernaughts such as the Arts Centre and Lemon Tree will encourage more cultural businesses to relocate there.

A city council spokesman said: “As reported to the City Growth and Resources Committee in December last year, the remainder of the lease has been purchased by Aberdeen City Council.

“Vacant possession is now scheduled for the end of January.”