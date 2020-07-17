Retail stores to reopen at Aberdeen International Airport next week

A number of retail outlets at Aberdeen International airport will reopen next week.

World Duty Free and Boots will open on Monday.

World Duty Free was recently doubled in size at part of the airport’s £20 million terminal transformation project.

The shop will open at 4am every day from Monday with plenty of offers on hand for passengers.

WH Smith will follow on by opening on Thursday.

Measures have been put in place to ensure passenger safety when they visit outlets at the terminal.

This includes signage to help them respect physical distancing and screens being installed.

Roger Hunt, interim managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, said: “As we ease out of lockdown we have increased our focus on maintaining public safety and that of our staff through the introduction of a series of enhanced safety measures.

“Bringing back business safely remains a key priority and we are looking forward to our business partners reopening at our terminal.

“While it is critical that we re-emerge with strong connectivity it is also key that the passengers using our airport have access to as many of the facilities possible within the terminal and feel safe to do so.”

Yvonne Birch, head of retail at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We have been working hard with our retail partners to reopen outlets at our terminal.

“This will offer passengers more choice while keeping them safe throughout our airport.

“We look forward to welcoming back our retails partners who have been working non-stop over the past couple of weeks to get ready.”

Aberdeen International Airport has introduced a series of health measures to provide a safe environment for staff and passengers as further services resume.

Passengers travelling through the airport must come prepared with their own facial coverings whilst all staff will be provided with personal protective equipment (PPE), including face masks.

Protective screens have been installed in key areas, including the check-in and security halls, and passengers will be asked to observe safe, physical distancing wherever possible.

The airport has also enhanced its already thorough cleaning regimes with a specific focus on the regular disinfecting of all hard surfaces.

To find out more about the enhanced measures in place at Aberdeen International Airport visit: https://www.aberdeenairport.com/coronavirus/.