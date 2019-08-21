Resurfacing works to start on A96 next week

Resurfacing works worth £225,000 are set to be carried out on part of a busy north-east road next week.

The works will take place on a section of the A96 at Oyne Fork.

They will begin on Monday and are scheduled to take place over five nights between 7.30pm and 6.30am. The works are expected to finish at 6.30am on Saturday August 31. A 10mph convoy system will be in place during the overnight project for safety reasons.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s north-east representative said: “This £225,000 surfacing project has been designed to improve the general condition and safety of this section of the A96.

“The resurfacing improvements have been scheduled to take place at night as well as avoiding weekend working to reduce any disruption to motorists during the project.

“Our teams will do all they can to complete the project as quickly and safely as possible.

“However, we encourage motorists to plan their journeys in advance and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”

Further information about journey planning can be found at www.trafficscotland.org