Resurfacing work to take place on section of A92

A lane closure will be in place overnight for several nights as the road surface is being replaced on a section of the A92.

Bear Scotland will be replacing the deteriorating road surface on the southbound carriageway of the A92 at Newtonhill.

As a result, there will be an overnight lane closure, with a 10mph convoy in place from 7.30pm to 6.30am from Monday until Saturday, August 8.

The Newtonhill southbound slips will be shut while work takes place however there will be a diversion in place.

Bus access will be maintained.

All traffic management will be removed out with working hours.