Results of review into Aberdeen lockdown expected today

The results of a review into Aberdeen’s lockdown are anticipated to be announced this afternoon.

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to give an update on the restrictions which saw pubs, cafes and restaurants across the city forced to shut last week.

A five-mile travel limit for leisure and recreational purposes, and restrictions of meeting people inside other homes were also put in place last Wednesday.

It comes on the back of more than 165 cases of coronavirus being linked to the ongoing outbreak in the city.

It was confirmed yesterday that 875 contacts have been identified in relation to the outbreak, however that does not necessarily mean there are 875 individual people to be traced, since contacts are expected to overlap.

Speaking yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon said that the rate of increase of the virus in Aberdeen was slowing down but the Scottish Government “remains very vigilant”.

It is likely more cases and contacts will be identified as part of the outbreak in the next few days, she added.

Responding to a question from Original FM on the factors that will be taken into account regarding any lifting of restrictions, Ms Sturgeon said: “The overall number of cases, whether we think the chains of transmission are broken, the range of acceleration of growth.

“We won’t keep the restrictions in place longer than needed but we can’t lift them too soon.”

National clinical director Jason Leitch added: “The incident management team will inform us of advice and it will be based on how well we have caught the chain of transmission.

“The virus is still spreading in the community so I am encouraged by what is happening, but the virus works in 14 day chunks so we are not over that hump yet.

“Our advice will be based on that.”