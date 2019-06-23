Results of Brexit survey published

The results of a consultation on the impact of Brexit have been published.

Brexit: Unheard Voices brought together the views of various groups across the country.

Among them was a My Life My Say Brexit cafe which was held in Aberdeen last year.

EU citizens, voluntary organisations, the business community, people living rurally and older people were also among those represented.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Cabinet Secretary for Government Business and Constitutional Relations Michael Russell said: “Scotland will not accept a Brexit which treats our Parliament with contempt and fails to represent the interests of our people.

“This report has been an important step in understanding all of the issues faced by all corners of Scottish society.

“We will continue to engage with people across Scotland, and take forward the Citizens’ Assembly of Scotland which the First Minister announced in April.”