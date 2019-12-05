Restrictions to remain on north-east road hit by subsidence

Traffic restrictions remain in place after the surface of a road in the north-east was found to be damaged earlier this year.

The northbound carriageway of the A957 between Invercarron Cottage and Green Den in Stonehaven has a single-lane restriction in place as Aberdeenshire Council seeks a permanent solution.

It was initially closed in July after cracks were found in the surface of the northbound carriageway.

The road was reopened with temporary signals after remedial work had been carried out.

The restrictions will remain in place while Aberdeenshire Council monitors road subsidence in the area and identifies a permanent solution.

Until a solution is found, the road cannot safely be opened to two-way traffic.

In a statement, the council said: “Aberdeenshire Council apologises for any inconvenience caused and thanks the public for their continued support during this time.”

Meanwhile, works at the foot of the nearby slope as part of the Stonehaven Flood Prevention Scheme are progressing well and Aberdeenshire Council hopes to have it completed by the spring next year.

The council’s MyAberdeenshire app enables users to stay up to date with road closures and restrictions.

Visit bit.ly/MyAberdeenshireApp for more information.