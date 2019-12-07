Restrictions to be introduced for resurfacing on north-east road

Overnight traffic restrictions will be in place on a major north-east road to allow resurfacing work to go ahead.

Part of the A96 eastbound near Kintore at Broomhill Roundabout will benefit from the improvements with project beginning on Monday.

It will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am each night, with all work expected to be finished by 6.30am on Tuesday December 17.

To make sure it is safe for road workers and motorists there will be a 10mph convoy system during working hours.

All of the restrictions will be removed during the daytime and no work will be carried out on Saturday or Sunday night.

Andy Thompson, BEAR Scotland’s north-east representative, said: “These surfacing improvements will greatly improve and strengthen this section of the A96, as well as create a smoother and safer journey for motorists.

“We’ve taken steps to minimise disruption for motorists as much as possible during the improvements, including carrying out the works overnight and removing all traffic management during the weekends to further limit any impact to motorists.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential works on the A96. We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination. “