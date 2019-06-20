Restrictions placed on H175 helicopters after ‘crack’ found

Flight restrictions have been placed on a type of helicopter widely used in the North Sea.

It is understood a “crack” was detected on the “horizontal stabiliser” of an Airbus-made H175 yesterday.

Operator Babcock said its H175 flights had been “paused” while engineers carry out inspections “following a technical issue on one of its aircraft”.

Babcock’s Aberdeen fleet contains only a small number of H175s.

Jamie John, Aberdeen base manager at NHV, whose fleet is entirely made up of H175s, said the aircraft had not been “grounded”.

But NHV has also decided to “pause” its flights as a safety precaution.