Coronavirus: Restrictions placed on Aberdeen sheltered housing

New restrictions have been placed on sheltered housing in Aberdeen to manage the spread of coronavirus.

Aberdeen City Council’s housing team has been working with the Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership and Bon Accord Care to ensure the health and wellbeing of tenants.

Now, it has issued new measures for its sheltered, and very sheltered housing complexes.

All common rooms will be closed, and any activities that normally take place there will be stopped.

Meanwhile, dining rooms where meals are served to tenants will also be closed, and food delivered to tenants’ properties were required.

Tenants are also asked not to invite unnecessary visitors into their complex until further notice.

Only emergency repairs will be undertaken within both communal areas and properties.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “Housing staff will still be available to offer advice and assistance to tenants and can be contacted by email or telephone.

“Contact details will be displayed on communal noticeboards and the senior carer will be able to provide this information.

