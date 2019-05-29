Restrictions on Aberdeen road for gas works

Driving restrictions will be in place on an Aberdeen road for gas works.

There will be a one-way system in Walker Road, Torry, from 7.30am on June 17 until 4pm on June 21.

Gas work by Kier, on behalf of SGN, will also lead to parking restrictions along Walker Road from June 11.

An Aberdeen City Council traffic order states drivers will be unable to access Walker Road from Victoria Road while the one-way system is in place.

The notice said: “Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owners’ expense.”

Drivers will be asked to follow a diversion throughout the gas works via Victoria Road, Grampian Road, Grampian Place and Walker Road.