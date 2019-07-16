Restrictions on Aberdeen city centre road during building works

Traffic will be restricted on a city centre street as works are carried out on a nearby building.

Custom House is currently undergoing a refurbishment and Aberdeen City Council has announced restrictions will be imposed on Trinity Street.

All parking, except loading and unloading, will be prohibited on the north side of the street for almost seven weeks, starting on Monday until Sunday September 8.

The affected areas will be marked by cones and dedicated lines, while any vehicles left within the area will be removed.