Restrictions in place on Aberdeen roads during superfast broadband works

by Craig Paton
31/05/2019, 8:16 am
A one-way restriction is to be put in place while high-speed internet is installed in a city community.

Areas of Westburn Drive, Ashgrove Road and Back Hilton Road will be under the traffic order, issued by the local authority, from June 10 to 23.

Restrictions will start on Westburn Drive, between Ashgrove Road and the six roads roundabout from June 10 to June 14, before moving to Back Hilton Road between June 22 and 23.

The only permitted direction of travel will be westbound.

Cityfibre will be using the restriction for duct installation works which will see internet speeds across the city skyrocket when the project is done.

