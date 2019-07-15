Restrictions in place on A90 during resurfacing works

Road restrictions will be put in place on a major north-east route this week to allow works to be carried out.

Surfacing improvements on the A90 in Peterhead will take place this week, starting on Wednesday for two nights.

A number of measures including temporary traffic lights, a 10mph speed limit and a convoy system will be in place while the work is completed.

The measures have been installed to ensure the safety of workers and members of the public.

The project is being carried out by trunk operator BEAR Scotland and will take place between 7.30pm and 6.30am on both nights of the scheduled works.

The project is expected to be completed by 6.30am on Friday, allowing the road to fully reopen.