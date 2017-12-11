Vehicles could be removed as restrictions come into force on Aberdeen road

Restrictions are to be put in place next month on a busy Aberdeen road.

Aberdeen City Council has lodged a new traffic order for Westburn Road starting from 7.30am on January 9 for three days.

Motorists will be prohibited from waiting on the road between its junctions at Bonnymuir Place and 243 Westburn Road.

Fraser Bell, head of head of legal and democratic services at the local authority, said: “Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owners expense.

“The measure is necessary to protect public safety during Scottish Gas works.”

The traffic order ends at 10pm on January 12.