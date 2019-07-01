Restriction for Aberdeen street during gasworks

Traffic restrictions are to be put in place on a busy Aberdeen city centre street while gasworks are carried out.

Chapel Street will be one-way northbound between its junction with Thistle Street and 56 Chapel Street, from 9.30am on July 8 until 6pm on July 12.

Meanwhile, there will also be a restriction on parking on either side of the stretch of road from 6pm on July 7 until 6pm on July 12.

Illegally parked vehicles will be removed at the owner’s expense. An alternative route for southbound vehicles is available via Huntly Street, Rose Street, Thistle Street and Chapel Street.

The restrictions are in the interests of public safety during installation works by Kier Group for SGN.

Any queries can be directed to the firm on 01224 22260, or roadworkscoordination@aberdeencity.gov.uk