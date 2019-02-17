Restriction during repairs to Aberdeen road

A busy road will be one-way only while repairs are carried out by the Aberdeen City Council.

Whinhill Road will be northbound only, between its junctions with Whinhill Gardens and Great Southern Road, from 6.30am on Monday, until 4pm on Friday, February 22.

Aberdeen City Council said the restriction is in the interests of public safety while repair works are carried out on the road.

An alternative route is available for drivers by travelling via Fonthill Road, Holburn Roundabout and Great Southern Road.

Any queries can be directed to the council on 0300 200 292 or by emailing tmtemp@aberdeencity.gov.uk