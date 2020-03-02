Restricted parking on Aberdeen street

Temporary parking restrictions will be introduced on an Aberdeen street for six months.

A prohibition of waiting will be imposed on Gort Road to protect public safety during the movement of construction vehicles for a new development.

The order, which operates from 8am on March 16 to 10pm on September 15, will ban parking from the boundary between numbers 29 and 31 Gort Road to the boundary between numbers 35 and 37 Gort Road.

The ban will also be in place on the south west side of Gort Road from opposite the boundary between numbers 43 and 45 Gort Road to the existing double yellow lines approximately 10 metres in a southerly direction.

Any vehicles found to be illegally parked will be removed at the owner’s expense.

For further information or queries email CBarnard@aberdeencity.gov.uk