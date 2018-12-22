Restoration of north-east historic castle fountain

A water feature first built in the 19th Century has been restored at a historic north-east castle.

The fountain at Crathes Castle, which is believed to have been first installed in the 1880s, has been redeveloped after conservation work by the National Trust for Scotland (NTS).

Designed in the shape of a compass, the fountain and pond are a key feature in the property’s Fountain Gardens.

Due to wear and tear over the past 100 years, the fountain fell into a state of disrepair and eventually stopped working.

The restoration work, which began in July this year, was led by Scottish engineer John Addison, who redesigned the fountain in its entirety using a longer lasting concrete substitute called limecrete.

Donations from the conservation charity’s patron’s club members meant the old water pump could also be replaced, allowing water to flow at the fountain once again.

General manager for NTS in the north-east Iain Hawkins said: “Protecting and conserving our heritage sites is a priority for the National Trust for Scotland, regardless of how big or small the detail. Everything we do is for the love of Scotland, so we are proud to see the fountain at Crathes working once again and looking as wonderful as it did 100 years ago.

“When we launched the project, the fountain was crumbling and eroded so by using new materials to recreate it, we found a modern fix for an old problem. The materials used mean that we can now ensure that the water feature remains a key part of Crathes.”