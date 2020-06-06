Restaurant staff at Aberdeen Debenhams store made redundant

Staff at an Aberdeen department store have been made redundant.

Restaurant staff at Debenhams were issued a letter telling them their employment had been terminated by the company on May 31.

The company said it would be bringing the majority of store colleagues back from furlough, however it confirmed that some restaurant staff were being let go.

It said “like many other retailers, these services are affected by the limitations around reopening”.

Debenhams entered administration earlier this year, however it was able to strike a deal to reopen most of its stores, including Aberdeen, although seven of its stores will remain permanently closed.

A letter was sent to staff, who are currently on furlough, to let them know about the termination.

The letter, from joint administrator Geoff Rowley, said: “I write further to the announcement on Thursday 9 April 2020 informing you that Debenhams Retail Limited formally entered administration and apologise for not being able to communicate this news in person, due to exceptional circumstances caused by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“I regret to advise you that the company is no longer in a position to make payments for services rendered to you under its contract of employment with you.

“You should therefore regard your service as terminated from close of business on 31 May 2020 and accordingly, you should immediately register as unemployed with your local Jobcentre Plus Office, as failure to do so may jeopardise any benefits you may be entitled to receive.

“Employees who have completed at least two years of continuous service with the company should qualify for redundancy pay.

“I very much regret that this situation has arisen and I would like to thank you for your contribution to Debenhams and to wish you well in the future.”

Stores in Scotland are expected to open when an official date is confirmed by the Scottish Government, whereby the company will “reopen as many as possible, as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for Debenhams said: “Debenhams’ preparations to reopen the vast majority of its stores from 15 June are well under way following the successful conclusion of lease negotiations on 120 stores.

“In the context of a retail industry undergoing profound change, the management team is working on the future shape of the group, with a view to seeking an exit from administration as a going concern.

“With a leaner and more flexible operating model, Debenhams will have the ability to adapt to what are likely to be fundamental shifts in the future trading environment.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “It’s terrible news for everyone who has been affected by this.

“It is a nervous time for a lot of people.”

Mr Macdonald said he would be willing to assist anyone affected.

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “This is very sad indeed and our thoughts are with the staff affected. We hope they find alternative employment in early course.

“This situation only serves to demonstrate the added pressure that the Covid-19 pandemic has brought to many of our retailers.

“We therefore continue to work hard with our businesses and many other partners in getting our city centre fully reopened when it is safe to do so.”