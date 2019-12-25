Aberdeen restaurant sets sights on expansion

An award-winning Aberdeen restaurant has set its sights on expanding in 2020, after a successful few years.

FreshMex has enjoyed a string of successes since it was launched as a pop-up food stall in 2015.

The business secured a permanent kitchen residency at the Adams Lounge Sports Bar in Aberdeen before launching its own standalone restaurant in July last year.

However, their ambitions for 2019 were hit badly after a fire caused severe damage at the eatery on Schoolhill.

The incident forced them to cease operations temporarily to fix the damaged building.

Now, Robbie Baird, director of FreshMex, hopes to expand the business next year, including opening a site in Glasgow.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “We went through a difficult time for such a young business after the fire.

“At a time when we wanted to expand and develop the brand further, we had to re-focus our attention on renovating the Aberdeen site in order to relaunch as quickly as possible, so 2020 is the year we will expand beyond Aberdeen and look to repeat the success we have seen.”

They are working with Business Gateway Aberdeen which supported their clean-up efforts last year and continue to offer advice to the team.