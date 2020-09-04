Restaurant group introduces ‘reassurance appointments’ to encourage Aberdeen residents to eat out

A leading restaurant group has introduced reassurance appointments to encourage concerned Aberdeen diners to eat out.

Launched by Signature Pub Group, they will take place during a dedicated ‘Reassurance Hour’ at The Spiritualist on Langstane Place.

It is hoped the appointments, which are available to anyone looking to ask questions about social distancing policies and protective measures, will help tackle concerns around post-lockdown dining out in the city.

The initiative reflects Signature’s commitment to providing the very highest standard of health and safety policies across its 20 venues in Scotland.

Signature Pub Group director Louise MacLean said: “As Aberdeen emerges tentatively from lockdown, it’s understandable that some people are still nervous or unsure what to expect when they visit us again.

“We have listened to our customers’ concerns and have been working tirelessly to ensure that all our policies and procedures put the safety of our customers and staff at their heart so that everyone can feel confident once again.

“The introduction of Reassurance Hour will let us answer any questions you may have about social distancing or health & safety and we really hope you pop in for a nosey and a chat soon.”

As an added incentive and to continue to give something back to their loyal customers, Signature Pub Group has also decided to extend its Eat Out To Help Out discount offer at The Spiritualist from Thursday September 10.

This will run on Thursdays and Fridays, and until 4pm on Saturday afternoons due to popular demand.

Reassurance appointments at The Spiritualist will be available from 3.30-4.30pm on Thursdays, 3-4pm on Fridays and 11am to noon on Saturdays.

Contact the team on 01224 587717 or email ewan.mclean@signaturepubs.co.uk to book an appointment.